The Tigers started off a little slow defensively in the first half by allowing Houston to score on their first 4 drives. The Tiger offense didn't miss a beat in the first half scoring on 4 of their 5 first half drives.

Memphis quarterback Brady White threw to three different receivers for touchdowns in the first half and was 15 of 22 for 229 yards in the first half. Wide receiver had a break out half with 5 catches for 81 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Tigers started the 3rd quarter with a 3 and out and had to punt. The Tigers defense stopped Houston after 7 plays and the Tigers would get the ball at their own 5 yard line.



95 yards later Memphis would take a 35-20 lead when Brady White threw for his 4th touchdown to his 4th different receiver. This time it was Antonio Gibson for the 6-yard touchdown.



On Houston's next drive linebacker Thomas Pickens went untouched and hit Houston quarterback Clayton Tune and Tune fumbled the ball and Memphis Defensive lineman O'Bryan Goodson recovers the fumble.



Three plays later Brady White threw for his 5th touchdown on the day when he found Damonte Coxie for a 28-yard strike and the Tigers took a 42-20 lead.



Riley Patterson make it 45-20 with a 35-yard field goal.



Houston blocked a punt and scored a touchdown late in the 4th to make the score 45-27 and that's where it would end.



White would finish with 341 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.



Memphis improves to 9-1 and will travel to Tampa to play USF next Saturday.





