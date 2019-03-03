The Tigers traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats with a lot on the line. Whether it was the likely top 2 candidates for AAC player of the year in Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin and Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland facing off, AAC tourney seeding implications or simply putting the Tigers firmly on the bubble this was an high stakes contest.

The Tigers fought hard and refused to go away showing an iron chin by absorbing several punches from the Bearcats and responding each and every time. Memphis had an opportunity down two with a little over 4 seconds remaining on the game clock but it wasn’t to be. Cincinnati freshman guard Logan Johnson tipped away the inbound pass intended for Jeremiah Martin securing a 71-69 victory for the Bearcats.

As we’ve gotten used to over the last month, it was another monster performance for Jeremiah Martin taking over the game late. This one was particularly impressive as you imagine Mick Cronin’s game plan was heavily geared towards slowing him down. Martin finished the game with 28 points, 5 assists & 3 rebounds with 4-9 shooting from downtown. Isaiah Maurice built off of a solid game in the Tigers win over Temple with possibly his best performance of the season netting 14 points and 7 rebounds.

The loss almost assuredly locks the Tigers into the 5th seed in the AAC tournament coming up at FedExForum in a couple of weeks barring a Temple collapse over their last 3 games. All in which they’ll likely be favored.

Let's take a look at the AAC tournament and project what might happen

First round bye-

#1 Cincinnati

#2 Houston

# UCF

#4 Temple



Cincinnati hosts Houston in the last game of the regular season. This game will no doubt be for the #1 seed. Cincy lost to Houston at Houston but it was the Cougars came out on top. Cincy had a 1-point lead with 6:11 left but the Bearcats wouldn't score again and lost by 7. With the final game being at Cincinnati, we feel they'll get their revenge and the #1 seed.

First Round-



Game 1-

#8 Tulsa vs #9 UConn

Tulsa handled the Huskies back in January with a 89-83 win. They have also won 4 out of their last 6. UConn has lost 7 out of their last 10. Both teams have 2 games left in the regular season but we feel Tulsa will finish as the 8th seed and UConn as the 9th seed. Look for Tulsa to win this game and advance here.



Game 2-

#5 Memphis vs #12 Tulane

The Tigers have already beaten the Green Wave twice this season and there's no reason to think that they will have troubles in this game, especially at home.



Game 3-

#7 USF vs #10 SMU

SMU only lost to USF by 1 earlier in the season but the Mustangs have lost 8 out of their last 10 games. We don't see any surprises here. Look for USF to take this one with ease.



Game 4-

#6 Wichita State vs #11 ECU

The Shockers have come on strong late in the season. ECU won't stand a chance.



Quarterfinals-

#1 Cincy vs #8 Tulsa

The Bearcats have been on a roll and Tulsa don't have the talent for the upset.

#4 Temple vs #5 Memphis

These two teams split the regular season with each one winning at home. Good thing for Memphis that the Tourney is in Memphis. The Tigers win again here.



#2 Houston vs #7 USF

South Florida will put up a fight for awhile but Houston will be too much in the end.



#3 UCF vs #6 Wichita State

The Shockers upset the Knights already once this season and with the way Wichata State are playing of late...they can do it again.



SemiFinals-

#1 Cincinnati vs #5 Memphis

The Tigers have played Cincinnati tough twice this year. The 3rd times a charm for Memphis. We're predicting the upset. Is this a homer pick? Maybe but it isn't too far fetched.



#2 Houston vs #6 Wichita State

The Shockers will put a scare into Houston but look for the Cougars to come out on top here.



Finals-

#5 Memphis vs #2 Houston

Houston handled Memphis easily back in early January with a 90-77 victory. That was in Houston. This is for the championship and the game is in Memphis.



Who wins? You know who we'll pick.

