The Memphis Tigers opened their 2019 campaign against the Indiana Hoosiers at FedExPark over the weekend.

Friday’s game was rained out forcing a double header on Saturday.

Indiana got the best of the Tigers in GM1 6-1 but the Tigers were able to bounce back and take GM2 6-3 behind a monster performance from DH Hunter Goodman adding 3 hits and 4rbis.

“I made good swings. Give credit to the guys for getting on base,” Goodman said after the win.

Starter Alex Hicks, who was named to the AAC weekly honor roll, went five innings only giving up three hits a walk and striking out eight. The eight strikeouts was only one shy of his career best mark.

The Hoosiers were able to take the rubber match on Sunday 6-0.

Tiger starter Chris Durham pitched pretty well in the game going 5 innings giving up three runs and striking out seven.

Memphis had some opportunities on offense but just couldn’t cash in leaving seven stranded throughout the game. Coach Schoenrock said after the game, “We just didn’t grab the RBI moments today and that was the difference.”

The Tigers will look to bounce back today and build on their (1-2) record as they’ll host the (0-3) Murray St. Racers who were swept in their opening series at Oral Roberts.

Sophomore OF Ryan Perkins paced the Racers in their opening series going 4-11 with 2 RBI’s and 2 runs. R-Fr Wes Schad also added an HR and 3 RBIs. Memphis has taken the last two in the series and lead all time 42-23.First pitch set for 4pm at FedExPark