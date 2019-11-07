What a debut it was for the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night as they defeated the visiting South Carolina St. Bulldogs 97-64. Eventhough the Tigers struggled a bit defensively in the early going seeing the Bulldogs hit their first four shots, you could see flashes from this young talented Tiger team from the onset.

Coach Penny Hardaway during his weekly media availability stated that the team would be instantly better with Wiseman on the floor because he “covers a lot of ground on both ends.” That was certainly the case on Tuesday night as Wiseman caused all kinds of problems for the Bulldogs. They had no answers for the big man inside as he was seemingly dunking the basketball every time he touched it. He is a force on the defensive end due to a size and length advantage that is basically unrivaled by anyone in college basketball. He finished the game with 28pts 11rebs 3blks in only 22mins of action.

Memphis would pull away to lead 50-32 at the half and never looked back. Precious Achiuwa was the only other Tiger in double figures with 14pts 8rebs 1blk. Production was spread out evenly throughout the roster as eleven Tigers saw action in the game.

The numbers don’t necessarily jump out at you but it was a really nice night for Alex Lomax off the bench with 8pts 3rebs 2asts. “I’ve challenged A-Lo (Lomax) to be a leader for this team coming back for his second year.” You could see that shine through on the court as he was a calming presence for the offense in his 20mins of action.

Freshman DJ Jeffries led the Tigers in bench minutes with 22 and flashed his versatility with 5pts 4rebs 4asts 1stl 4blks. Penny called him “multi talented” earlier this week and his stat line reflected his coach’s sentiments.

Memphis will look to carry that momentum into Friday nights matchup against the UIC Flames who won their first game 75-72 over Olivet Nazarene. This game is part of the Barclays Center Classic which will conclude with the Tigers taking on NC State on Thanksgiving Day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Flames were picked to finish 3rd of 10 in the Horizon League preseason poll. They sport two All-Horizon pre-season selections in 6’4” Sr. G Tarkus Ferguson (First Team) and 6’2” Sr. G Marcus Ottey (Second Team). Neither player played in UIC’s opener but both are expected to play on Friday night. Senior G Godwin Boahen led the Flames with 21pts 4rebs 3asts in their opening win.

UIC brings some experience as they return 8 players who averaged at least 11mins last season. This will be the Tigers final tune up before they venture to the Pacific Northwest to take on 15th ranked Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational next Tuesday night.

What : #14 Memphis Tigers vs. UIC Flames

When : Friday night 6pm (ESPNU)

Where : FedExForum