Tigers took the home floor for the second time in as many days to face off against the UCF Knights who they split two regular season meetings with. Memphis dominated the first matchup here at FedExForum 77-57 back in January. Tigers came with a great game plan pulling Tacko Fall away from the basket by using Isaiah Maurice to force him to guard out on the perimeter. He subsequently got into foul trouble and never got settled into the game. The Knights got the better of Memphis in Orlando 79-72 with their top 3 scorers BJ Taylor, Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall all having big games.

The rubber match started off rocky for the Tigers but a couple late in the shot clock hoops for Isaiah Maurice energized the team and more importantly this raucous crowd seemingly fueling the Tigers, who climbed back and took the lead. Maurice finished the hand with 10pts on 3-4 shooting.

Tremendous first half effort for Kyvon Davenport as well with 12pts and 6 rebs in the frame. The Tigers would carry a 37-27 lead into the half created mainly off of hustle and just flat out wanting it more.

Memphis put the petal to the medal in the 2nd half as Maurice continued his onslaught aided by his front court mate Kyvon Davenport as Jeremiah Martin and Kareem Brewton became facilitators feeding the bigs all over the floor chopping up the UCF defense.

The Tigers outscore the Knights 42-28 in the 2nd half. They score 17pts off of 16 UCF miscues and win the battle on the boards 41-30. Isaiah Maurice finishes with 21pts, 16pts 11rebs for Kyvon Davenport and 13pts 4asts for Jeremiah Martin.

With today’s win the Tigers are now 16-1 all time against the Knights in games played in Memphis. They’ll face 11th ranked one seeded Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the 2019 Air Force Reserve AAC Tournament at 2pm.

Penny on today’s crowd :

“It was huge for us because our crowd understands that we need their energy and they did a great job of letting us know they have our backs.”