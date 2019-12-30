News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 11:17:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tigers open up Conference play vs Tulane

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers open up conference play tonight against Tulane.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Monday at 8 p.m. CST, CBSSN

WHO: Tulane Green Wave (8-4) at #9 Memphis Tigers (11-1).

WHERE: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Tulane - 221 / Memphis - 28

Teshaun Hightower is Tulane's top scorer
Teshaun Hightower is Tulane's top scorer (Niamh Brennan)

First up is the Heat Check. Let's see how they've been in the last few games

Tulane at Memphis Heat Check
Tulane at Memphis Heat Check

Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

Tulane at Memphis Tempo
Tulane at Memphis Tempo

Here are the Stats DNA for both teams

Stats DNA for both teams
Stats DNA for both teams

To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)

