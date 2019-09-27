Memphis started the game on a sluggish note with the triple option showing to be too much for the Tigers to handle. At one point early in the second half, Navy had even pushed the lead to 20-7. With that turning around with 6:48 left in the first half when Gabriel Rogers took it 99 yards for a kickoff return. That touchdown sparked the Tigers heading into the break.

The Memphis Tigers overcame a 20-14 halftime deficit to defeat the Midshipmen by a score of 35-23.

The Tigers came out in the second half with all cylinders clicking outscoring Navy 21-3 in the second half. With the Tigers securing the deal with 11:27 left in the game when Brady White connected with Damonte Coxie with a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Despite a few bad throws, Brady White finished the day with three touchdowns and 196 yards. With Gainwell rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about the win. -

" I'm extremely proud of our football team. We talked all week long about it being a program-defining game because of who we went against. They do things the right way.

For us to come out and not play our best in the first half and see our guys respond (in the second half) and continue to keep believing in each other . . . our kids would not be denied. That speaks volumes to where we are and gives a great deal of encouragement to where we can go."

With the win over Navy, the Tigers start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and 1-0 in AAC play.

The Tigers will return back to action next Saturday for a road game at Lousiana Monroe and back to AAC play on October the 12th at Temple.