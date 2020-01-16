Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis welcomed the Cincinnati Bearcats for the 80th time to the FedEx Forum on Thursday night in a massive conference tilt.

Like many games in the history of the rivalry between the Bearcats and Tigers, Thursday night was one of the most exciting games thus far in the season.

Memphis opened the game on a hot streak hitting three straight from beyond the arc. Led by DJ Jeffries with two of the three-pointers and Lester Quinones with the third, the Tigers were able to jump out to a 9-4 lead at the first media timeout of the first half.

Memphis was able to continue on their success from deep going 6-14 from three, with that the Tigers were able to take a 31-20 lead to halftime.

Cincinnati came out in the second half with something to prove as they slowly chipped away at the Memphis lead. The Bearcats were able to take a one-point lead with 12:08 left to play in the game after Jarron Cumberlands banked in a massive three-pointer.

Precious Achiuwa sank in two free throws with 11:30 left in the game to retake the lead for the Tigers with a score of 39-38. DJ Jeffries followed it up with a corner three to extend that lead to 42-38 with 10:08 left to play in the game.

After back to back three-pointers from DJ Jeffries and a monster dunk from Precious Achiuwa, the Tigers found themselves on a 10-0 run to just about bury the Bearcats.

Despite a 10-0 run, the Tigers were unable to fend off the Bearcats for long. Cincinnati came storming back to cut the Memphis lead to four with 6:00 to play in the game.

The Tigers finally found their spark after a technical foul was called on the Cincinnati Head Coach, John Brannen. Memphis pulled away for 60-49 win over the Bearcats.

DJ Jeffries led the way for the Tigers in scoring with 18 points, including 4-9 from three-point land. Lester Quinones and Precious Achiuwa combined for 25 points.

The 80th meeting between the Tigers and Bearcats will go down with the rest of the amazing moments from this great rivalry as an instant classic. These two teams fought tooth and nail with Memphis coming out on top and snapping a six-game losing streak to the Bearcats.

The next meeting between the Tigers and Bearcats will come on February the 13th in Cincinnati.

Memphis will return to action next Wednesday night as they head to Tulsa to take on Golden Hurricanes.