Memphis used their raw talent to overpower the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-1 on the season.

As expected, this was an all-out war between the two teams with Memphis coming out on top 87-86 and hands Ole Miss their first loss of the season.

Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers in scoring with 25 points and in rebounds with 11.

DJ Jeffries was not far behind with 23 points and 4 rebounds.