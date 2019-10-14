The Memphis Tigers Men's basketball team were picked, along with Houston, as favorites to win the AAC this year in the preseason AAC coaches poll. The hype for Memphis began when head coach Penny Hardaway secured the #1 class in the country with the likes of James Wiseman (#1 player in the country) and Precious Achiuwa (#17 player in the country).

Coach Hardaway spoke about the expectations that his team has heading into this season.

"Our team is excited about the year and what we expect for ourselves and we're no longer the hunters. We're the hunted. We have to have the hunter's mentality and keep working."

Hardaway also said what will be needed for the Tigers to get a championship this year.

"Our defense will lead our team to a championship or get to a championship. Communication is big for us. The kids know that if we all sacrifice, we'll win."

Coach Hardaway wants a championship. As he's said for months he wants "All the Smoke".

"We want that type of pressure on us to win every game. We’re not afraid to play anybody."



