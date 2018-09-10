The Navy game is over and it's time to look ahead to Georgia State.



Coach Norvell acknowledged after practice today that they got their butt kicked a little bit against Navy but the Tigers had a good practice.



"It was good to get back on the field here Monday. I thought our guys came out with great energy with great focus," Norvell said after practice.



The Tigers have a good team to have a bounce back game against too. Georgia State isn't expected to challenge the Tigers so Memphis will be able to work on some things. Georgia State got hammered by NC State 41-7.

Georgia State is a good opponent for Memphis quarterback Brady White. White will have the chance to sharpen his skills. Georgia State gave up 426 passing yards against NC State.



White needs a game to show he can do more than just little dink and dunk passes.



NC State had over 13 yards per completion against Georgia State. White only averaged 5.8 against Navy.

Beating Georgia State won't tell us who the Tigers are but it will get them back on track.



It's a short week as the game will be Friday at 7pm EST.

