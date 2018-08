The preseason Amway Coaches Poll is out and it's no surprise to anyone that they only have two group of 5 teams in their top 25.

Boise State ,11-3 record last year, is ranked 22nd in the nation and ranked 1 spot ahead of #23 Central Florida. Central Florida went undefeated last year and won the AAC Championship over Memphis.

The Tigers didn't get into the top 25 but did receive 23 votes.

For the full ranking, click here