The Memphis Tigers will return home to face Alcorn State, following the 82-74 loss to Oregon. The Tigers will be without James Wiseman, who pulled his lawsuit against the NCAA and was later ruled ineligible by the University of Memphis.

The Tigers will look to drown out the outside noise and get down to business as Alcorn State comes to town. Memphis will look to improve upon a terrible three-point shooting night. The Tigers were held to 4-23 ( 17.4%).

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about going 4-23 from behind the arc.

"Going 4-of-23 from 3 is just not us," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "(Oregon) did a great job of running 3-point shooters off the line and they contested very well and we still took those tough shots. Next time, (we'll) handle it better."

The home game will begin a three-game home stretch before heading to Brooklyn to face NC State.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the team's attitude heading into Alcorn State.

"I think we're in good spirits," Hardaway said. "We turned (Oregon) over 18 times and that's with veteran guards. I think that's pretty good for (our) freshmen and sophomores. We're not making any excuses. We have to get better. We have to learn from games like (Oregon)."

Memphis and Alcorn State will tip-off at 1:00 central from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. If you're unable to be there, you will be able to catch all the action on the Watch Espn app.