The Memphis Tigers baseball team is back in action starting on Friday as the Tulane Green Wave travels to FedEx Park for a three-game AAC series. The last time out for the Tigers ended in a heartbreaking road loss at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 5-2. With the loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers have now lost three of the last four games and will look to rebound this weekend against the Green Wave.

Due to the impending weather on Thursday, the Tigers and Green Wave will have to play three games in two days starting on Friday and ending the series with a doubleheader on Saturday. With just twenty-one games left on the 2019 season, the Tigers need to find their swagger and find a way to beat Tulane this coming weekend.

The Tigers will likely turn to Hunter Goodman to be the hero this weekend when the Green Wave travel to Memphis. Goodman has an impressive 41 RBI this season and has played a major role on this Memphis baseball team.

Tulane has a star-studded lineup that includes standout Kody Hoese, the Junior has 19 home runs on the season to add to the 46 RBI.

Memphis and Tulane will get underway on Friday afternoon at 4:30 P.M. at FedEx Park. The first game of the doubleheader on Saturday will start at noon, you can catch all the action at WUMR 91.7.