Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return home to FedEx Park to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the last regular season home series of the season.

Memphis comes into the series with Cincinnati having won four out of their last six, including in that run was a massive series win over the USF Bulls. Tigers come into the series with the Bearcats sitting at 25-22 overall, and 8-9 in AAC play. With the 8-9 AAC record, the Tigers are now trying to fight there way into the Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Florida. A tournament in which the Tigers missed last season for the first time since joining the AAC.

The Tigers will honor ten players and student coaches this weekend with the senior day festivities getting underway on Saturday at 2:00.

Two Memphis players received weekly AAC honors at the start of the week. Hunter Goodman and Chris Durham were both honored with Weekly Honor Roll by the American.

The Bearcats come into the series with Memphis looking to snap a four-game losing streak after being swept at ECU and taking a mid-week loss to Miami Ohio.

Memphis holds a 20 game advantage in the series over the Bearcats by a margin of 59-39. With the last Memphis win over the Bearcats coming in a 15-14 AAC Tournament game.

The series will begin on Friday afternoon at FedEx Park with the first pitching coming your way at 1:00. If you're unable to make it out to the ballpark you can find the game on your radio dial at 91.7 WUMR.