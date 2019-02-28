Memphis:





The Memphis Tigers baseball team will look to rebound this weekend when the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders travel to the 901 to face the Tigers at FedEx Park. The Tigers are looking for a spark following a disappointing start to the season. Following the 10-3 loss on Tuesday night at Arkansas the Tigers dropped to 2-5, with those two wins coming at home. The Tigers have dropped a series to Indiana, lost to Murray State, split the series with Southern Illinois, then lost to Arkansas.





The Tigers face a crucial early March matchup when the Blue Raiders come to town. This weekend with Middle Tennessee could change the entire season outlook. If the Tigers can find a series win this weekend it would be a massive boost in the chemistry of the team and with the fans as well. The Tigers desperately need a boost of confidence before traveling to Western Kentucky next weekend.









Middle Tennessee will be coming into the series looking to rebound after a 2-0 road loss at the hands of the Volunteers from Tennessee. The Blue Raiders are 4-4 after having two of their games canceled due to weather-related issues.





Middle Tennessee owns the all-time series record with the Tigers by a margin of 49-47, although the Tigers took two of three last season when the two teams last met.





Series Information: ( Weather permitting)

Radio: WUMR 91.7 FM

Friday, March 1st - 4 P.M.

Saturday, March 2nd - 2 P.M.

Sunday, March 3rd - 1 P.M.



