The Memphis Tigers are one-third through the 2019 baseball season and will shift their attention to AAC play. The Tigers will travel to play the Shockers of Wichita State to open the AAC slate.





Memphis enters the weekend having won six out their last eight games played, including three straight weekend series. In those three series, the Tigers have defeated MTSU and UNCW at home, and a road series win at Western Kentucky. Memphis will be riding a 10-9 overall record coming into the series with the Shockers.





Coming into the Game with Memphis, the Shockers have won four out of their last six contest, including in that span is a 13 inning walk-off win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday night. The Shockers are 9-11 overall heading into the series with the Tigers.





Memphis is tied for second in the AAC with doubles, leading the way for the Tigers in that category is freshman Hunter Goodman who has 10 doubles so far this season. Memphis has 44 doubles in all throughout the entire season so far. The Tigers are also led by Sophomore Ben Brooks who leads the team with a .342 batting average heading into AAC play.





The Tigers pitching staff has been pretty impressive putting up 200 strikeouts as a whole, that ranks second within in the AAC.





When the Shockers and Tigers take the field on Friday this will be the second time in either-programs-history. The Shockers took the first ever series with Memphis last season when the Shockers traveled to FedEx Park in Memphis.





This will be a tough series for the Tigers, but Memphis has shown they have heart and grit to win on the road. Memphis will return home Tuesday night at Autozone Park when the Tigers play host to the Ole Miss Rebels.





Series information:





Friday- 6:00 P.M.

Saturday- 2:00 P.M.

Sunday- 1:00 PM





Radio: 91.7 FM