Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss are finally ready to kick off the 2019 season with a bang on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Saturday's meeting between the Rebels and Tigers will be the 63rd in the series. Ole Miss holds the overall series lead by a margin of 47-11.

Memphis last won in 2015, when the Tigers knocked off a highly ranked Rebels team 37-24.

This will be the second time for the two schools to meet in August, the last time this happened it was in 2008 when the Rebels defeated the Tigers by a score of 41-24 on August 30th, 2008.

A quick look at the Rebels:

Ole Miss returns eight on the defensive side of the ball including standout linebacker MoMo Sanogo who finished third in the SEC in 2018 in tackles per game. Sanogo averaged 9.3 tackles per game and made All-SEC preseason picks. Sanogo was also just the second Rebel in the last 12 years to surpass the 100 tackle mark on the season he finished with 112 tackles total.

Seniors Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney will help anchor the Ole Miss defensive line in 2019.

On the other side of the ball, the Rebels will look to reload under new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. The Rebels lost standouts AJ Brown, Greg Little, DK Metcalf, and Jordan Ta'amu in the offseason.

Now that the 2019 season is upon Ole Miss, they will turn to Matt Corral and Scottie Phillips to lead the Rebels to the promised land in the new season and against the Tigers on Saturday.

For Memphis, they look to build off back to back appearances in the AAC Championship game.

The Tigers lost Darrell Henderson, and Tony Polland this offseason to the NFL but have one of the most explosive offenses in the AAC.

Led by Brady White at Quarterback, Patrick Taylor at Running back, Damonte Coxie at Wideout these Tigers are ready to pounce there way into 2019. This is an offense that will be potent and will likely be a strong force to be reckoned with in the 2019 season.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers will be led by O'Bryan Goodson at Nose Tackle and TJ Carter at Cornerback. This defense is expected to be one of the best that Mike Norvell has ever had in his tenure at Memphis.

The Rebels and Tigers will get the 2019 season kicked off on Saturday, August 31st at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The kickoff for Ole Miss and Memphis is slated for 11:06 on ABC.