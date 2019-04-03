Jonesboro, Arkansas:





The Memphis Tigers baseball team will take the show on the road to renew the interstate rivalry with Arkansas State. This will be the 96th meeting between the two teams since 1978, Memphis leads the series 62-33 over Arkansas State.





Memphis has won three straight in the series, including a season sweep in 2018 over the Red Wolves.





The Tigers are coming into the game with Arkansas State riding high following an impressive series with the Houston Cougars, where Memphis was able to win two out of three games with the Cougars. With the series win, Memphis improved to 13-13 overall, and 3-3 in AAC play.





Arkansas State has found some early season success with a 19-10 overall record and 7-2 in Sun Belt play.





Memphis will look to freshman Hunter Goodman to continue his success at the plate. Goodman who was voted AAC player of the week, hit .563 in four games last week including driving in seven runs, and his first two collegiate home runs. The Arlington High School product ranks within in the top 10 for hits, RBI, doubles, and stolen bases.





Memphis will turn to their pitching staff to slow down the Arkansas State bats. Arkansas State has four batters who are batting well over .300 this season. The Red Wolves also have four hitters who have 20-plus RBI this season, led by Sky-Lar Culver who has batted in 28 runs this season.





Memphis and Arkansas State will get underway at 6:30 on WUMR 91.7 live from Jonesboro, Arkansas.





The Tigers will look to push their streak to three over Arkansas State on Wednesday night.





Memphis will return home on Friday for a three-game series with Southern University at FedEx Park.



