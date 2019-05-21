Clearwater, Florida:

The Memphis Tigers are postseason bound for the first time since 2017 and will face the two seed Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. This will be the second time this season that the Tigers and Bearcats will meet on the baseball diamond, with UC coming out on top a few weeks ago taking two out of three in that series.

This first round matchup with the Bearcats will start a brand new season with a blank slate for the Tigers, with the last conference championship coming in 1978.

Memphis last made the NCAA Tournament in 2007 the Tigers got put out after dropping the first two games of the regional.

Heading into the AAC Tournament two Tiger players were named to postseason honors by the conference. Both Hunter Goodman and Chris Durham were named all-conference teams. Goodman was named not only to first-team all-AAC but also named newcomer of the year. Chris Durham was named to second-team all AAC.

The Bearcats and Tigers will get underway on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 P.M. in Clearwater, Florida. If you're unable to make the trip you can watch all the action on the AAC Digital Network on Facebook or on the radio dial at WUMR 91.7 FM.