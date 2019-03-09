Memphis, TN:





The Tigers are set to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Senior night at the Fed Ex Forum on Saturday night. Saturday night will be a special one as Memphis will honor five seniors who helped turn this Memphis basketball program around for the better. Memphis will also look to avenage the ugly 95-79 road loss the Tigers suffered on January 30th.





Memphis will honor five seniors who have shaped the way people view Memphis basketball. These five guys are the backbone of the rebuild that Head Coach Penny Hardaway has tried to establish around the program.





Let’s take a look at all five guys being honored today,





Kyvon Davenport- The 6- foot-8 forward from Gainesville, Ga averages 13 points a game and has been a great role player this season.





Kareem Brewton Jr- The 6- foot-2 guard from Claxton, Ga joined the team last year coming from Eastern Florida State. Brewton is averaging 8.9 points per game heading into the game on Saturday.





Raynere Thornton- Another Georgia boy, this 6-foot-6 forward has been the defensive unit for Penny Hardaway’s team. Thornton has also been a major leader for this team and has the team on his back at times. Thornton comes into the game with Tulsa averaging 7.6 points per game.





Mike Parks Jr- Parks was the only Tiger player to start all 34 games last season. Parks is coming into the game with Tulsa averaging 8.1 points per game.





Last up an all-time Tiger great Jeremiah Martin, this guy has been the rock for this Memphis team. Martin, a Memphis kid and Mitchell High graduate. Martin has become one of the most beloved Tigers of all-time, with an outstanding February here Jeremiah averaged 30 points per game during that month. Jeremiah Martin will go down as one of the greatest Memphis basketball players of all-time.





Tonight will be a special night for all involved with the Memphis program, from fans to coaches tonight will be one for celebration and reflection. This program has seen rock bottom but also has seen a brand new culture surrounding the program. These five seniors have played a massive role in that transformation.





The Tigers will have a tough test tonight as Tulsa travels to Memphis on Saturday night. The game can be seen on ESPNU at 8:30p, with the senior day festivities beginning at 8:08. Memphis will be back in action on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. in the first round of the AAC Tournament, the Tigers will take on Tulane.