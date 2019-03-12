Memphis, Tennessee:





It’s finally March Madness time in the 901 and that could mean only one thing Tiger basketball has a chance to capture the hearts of the entire city. The Memphis Tigers are looking to start their March off with a massive bang when the Tigers take the court on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the AAC Tournament, Memphis will play the Tulane Green Wave for the third time this season.





This will be the third meeting between the two teams with the Tigers winning both games this season.





Tulane is coming into the game with Memphis trying to find something positive about their season after closing the regular season with a 4-26 overall record and winless in AAC play.





The last time out for the Green Wave ended in heartbreak after losing 82-79 at the buzzer to the hands of Wichita State.





Memphis will be coming into the game with Tulane riding high after a hard-fought 66-63 win over Tulsa on Saturday night. Memphis has also won four out of the last five games and has a certain level of swagger that Tiger fans haven’t seen in years.





Jeremiah Martin has been the difference maker for the Tigers for a vast majority of the season. The senior has had a record-breaking month of February averaging an impressive 30.6 points per game within in the month of February. If the Tigers want to make a run within the AAC tournament it will likely come on the backs of the Tigers legend in Jeremiah Martin.





Jeremiah Martin has become the leader of this Memphis team with numerous honors from the AAC to his list it’s easy to see why. For the sixth consecutive week, Martin was listed on the AAC weekly honor roll with is a huge accomplishment for the Senior guard.





Heading into the AAC Tournament the Tigers know they have to win the whole thing to make it to the Big Dance. The road will be difficult with having to win four games in four days but if there is a team that can do it in this conference, it’s the Memphis Tigers. Memphis seems to be peaking at the right time, and that spells disaster for the rest of the teams in the AAC. If Memphis can manage to make it to the Championship round the Tigers will have had to likely beat the likeness of UCF and Houston.





Memphis and Tulane will tip-off around 2:00 P.M. on Thursday afternoon at the FedEx Forum, the winner between these two teams will advance to face UCF on Friday at 1:00. Thursday’s game with the Green Wave can be seen on ESPNU.