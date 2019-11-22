Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis returns home for a third straight game to face the Ole Miss Rebels in a crucial nonconference tilt. The matchup with Ole Miss will be the last home game for Memphis until December 3rd.

Memphis comes into the showdown with Ole Miss ranked 16th in the country and winners of two straight.

Ole Miss comes into the game with Memphis, undefeated and receiving votes in the polls. Ole Miss has a very talented frontcourt led by three veteran guards who are all averaging 14 points per game.

This trio of Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen, and Devontae Shuler account for 58.1% of the Rebels scoring.

The Ole Miss defense has been just as good with only allowing 52 points per game, which has them at 6th in the country.

Head Coach Kermit Davis had this to say about the matchup with Memphis.

"I told our team about a month ago, get ready to try and win some games in the 50s and 60s because we don't execute offensively," Davis said. "The ball sticks, we don't cut and move. No (disrespect) to the four teams we've played, but it's going to really change here in the next two weeks. It's good for us that we're guarding and doing things like that, but we just don't trust offense. I haven't had a team do that in a long time."

For Memphis, the Tigers will turn to DJ Jeffries and Precious Achiuwa to lead the charge on Saturday. Both guys combined for 31 points and 15 rebounds against Little Rock on Wednesday night.

The Tigers will be playing their third game without James Wiseman, who is sidelined, due to an ongoing NCAA investigation. Wiseman will be back in action on January 12th in a road game at USF.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the matchup with Ole Miss.

"When you're at home, it's your home turf," Hardaway said. "You want to get the crowd into the game. You want to start with the lead and make them fight from behind. You want them to be uncomfortable."

Saturday's matchup between the Rebels and Tigers will be the 42nd meeting between the two programs. Memphis holds the all-time series lead 27-14. Ole Miss has won three straight over the Tigers heading into Saturday's game.

Memphis and Ole Miss will tip-off at noon from the FedEx Forum in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.



