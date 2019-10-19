Memphis, Tennessee:

Following the heartbreaking 30-28 road loss to Temple, the Tigers look to bounce back when the Tulane Green Wave comes to the Liberty Bowl for a massive game.

As the Tigers return home for the Tulane game, it will be a massive opportunity to make a statement to the College Football world.

Tulane is 5-1 for the first time since 1998 with the only loss coming on the road at Auburn, where the Green Wave was ousted 24-6. Since then Tulane has been on a complete war path outscoring their opponents 187-77.

The Tulane offense is led by senior quarterback Justin McMillan who leads the Green Wave in rushing touchdowns with six. McMillan is 10-2 as a starting QB and is the face of this Green Wave program.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about Tulane.

" This Tulane team is the best Tulane team we will play since we have been here, You watch them, they have been incredible in really every game. The only game they came up short was on the road against Auburn. That was a 60-minute battle for them."

For Memphis, the Tigers will look to Brady White and Kenny Gainwell to lead the team to victory on Saturday night. Gainwell is averaging 121 yards per game with seven total touchdowns on the season.

This will be the 34th meeting the two programs with Memphis holding a 22-12 record over Tulane. With the last meeting going in favor of the Green Wave by a score of 40-24.

Memphis and Tulane will kickoff at 6:00 on ESPN2 and for those old fashioned fans, you can catch all the action on WUMR 91.7.