Memphis, Tennessee:

The second year of the Penny Hardaway era will get underway this week as the Tigers begin their first of two preseason games. On Thursday night, the CBU Bucks will travel crosstown to take on the Memphis Tigers.

The Tigers come into the new season ranked 14th in the AP poll and with a ceiling of expectations that Memphis hasn't seen since the years of John Calipari. This team is expected to be different, however, with a top-ranked recruiting class led by preseason AP All- American first team and hopeful NBA number one draft pick, James Wiseman.

Thursday night will be the first time that a lot of Memphis fans have seen this team in person. However, this will be the Tigers 5th game as a team after traveling to the Bahamas, where Memphis went 4-0 and earned valuable playing experience as a team.

What should you expect on Thursday night when the Tigers take the floor against CBU? Expect for the Tigers to come out with energy and play with a fire that Memphis fans have not seen in a lot of years. Expect for Penny Hardaway to play with the rosters to find the perfect five to coexist with each other, including a possible platoon type system. Lastly, expect the Tigers to make mistakes but also look ahead of the preseason curve thanks to the Bahamas trip.

For Christian Brothers, the Bucks will turn to first-year Head Coach John Reilly to lead the charge against the Tigers on Thursday night. Reilly was hired on Thursday, May 30th coming to the program after serving for 14 years at Gannon University as the basketball head coach. CBU was picked 10th preseason in the Gulf South Conference coaches poll.

Memphis and Christian Brothers will tip-off Thursday night at 7:00 from the FedEx Forum.



