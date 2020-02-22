Memphis, Tennessee:

Saturday was a day for celebration for those inside the FedEx Forum as the Memphis Tigers upset the 22nd ranked Houston Cougars by a score of 60-59.

It wasn't easy, but a win is a win and what a win it was.

The Tigers opened the game on a sloppy note by not scoring until the 13:39 mark of the first half. It was an Alex Lomax layup to end the drought, which in turn sparked Memphis to finish the first half with the lead.

Memphis fought off the Cougars, in the second half, by forcing careless turnovers and taking Houston out of their game.

This young Memphis team earned this win plain and simple. They were outrebounded, were forced to overcome an early deficit, and had to beat the 22nd ranked team in a straight-up fight.

Houston Head Coach Kelvin Simpson had this to say about the fight from this young Memphis team.

" I thought Penny did a great job with his team," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. "They attacked us with Precious and did some good things there. They rebounded well."

The Tigers were led in scoring by Malcolm Dandridge with 12 points, but it was a balanced attack that pushed the Tigers past the finish line. Lester Quinones, Precious Achiuwa, and Tyler Harris all had 10 points each.

Memphis also shot free throws much better going 21-30 for an impressive, 70% from the charity stripe.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the win.

" It was an amazing game for us for a lot of reasons," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "A lot of the things we did today we haven't been doing, We've worked on it in practice but really hadn't shown it for 40 minutes. Today I felt like for 40 minutes we showed who we are."

Memphis will return to action on Tuesday night as they travel to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs.