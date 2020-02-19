Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis returned home to face the ECU Pirates on Wednesday night, looking to snap a three-game conference losing streak.

The game itself was ugly. Neither Memphis or ECU could gain a real stronghold in this game, but it was the Tigers who battled through to earn a victory over ECU to snap the three-game losing streak.

Precious Achiuwa led the Tigers with a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Boogie Ellis was the second-leading scorer with 17 points.

This game was the definition of an ugly win. It was a win, however, a win that puts Memphis back into the win column and sends the Tigers into the Saturday's matchup with the Houston Cougars.

Like Tiger Nation, Penny Hardaway was happy to end the night in the win column.

" Definitely very happy to get a win," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "As long as we get a win, by any means necessary, it doesn't matter if it's by one (point) or by 30."

Memphis struggled from the free-throw line tonight shooting 18-31, for a dismal 58%. However, the difference was four clutch free-throws down the stretch that pushed the Tigers past the final line.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about making the winning plays down the stretch.

" We made winning plays at the end like other teams have been doing against us."

Memphis will return home on Saturday as the Tigers welcome the Houston Cougars to the FedEx Forum for a pivotal late-season matchup. That game will tip-off at 1:00 central and will be televised on ESPN2.