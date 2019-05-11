Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers take the crucial game two of the series 11-4 over the Cincinnati Bearcats. With the win, Memphis now faces a crucial game three of the series. If the Tigers win they're in the AAC Tournament if they don't win, it will come down to the final weekend to decide the last spot in Clearwater.

Memphis jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the 4th inning and the Tigers added two more insurance runs in the 5th to propel Memphis to a massive win.

Memphis and Cincinnati will face off on Sunday at high noon. Memphis will have a lot at stake in game three with a win and you're in type scenarios. If Memphis were able to win they would be making the postseason for the first time since 2017. Sunday will be the last home game of the 2019 season for the Tigers.

After this series with the Bearcats, the Tigers will travel out to Millington to play UT Martin on Tuesday night at 6:00 P.M.