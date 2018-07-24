



The Memphis Tigers came close to a conference championship and a New Years 6 bowl berth last year but this year is a new year.

The 62-55 double overtime loss to UCF stings but the Tigers are determined to take those lessons they learned and improve on them this year.

"Losing in the championship was tough but it also made us better," Memphis play maker Tony Pollard said at the AAC Media Day. "It makes you want to do that much more and take the extra step to get there."

'We think about and it is motivation," senior Offensive Linemen Drew Kyser said when asked about the UCF game. "We're always motivated and we've been working hard and will be good again this year."

Senior Defensive Linemen Emmanuel Cooper know what the defense needs to work on for them to take the next step, "Pass rushing. Pass rushing. Pass rushing. That's one thing we will get done this year," he said emphatically.



RS-Senior Linebacker Curtis Akins isn't settling for just a good season. "Last season was a good season but we fell short. We got a great group of guys that will be more confident going into this season."

Coach Norvell said that one game won't define them and that this year is a new opportunity.

Memphis was picked to finish first in the Western Division in the preseason media poll but Norvell and the players know that it's not where you're picked that counts. It's what you do on the field.

This year's journey begins August 2nd when the Tigers report for Fall Camp and the first game of the season is Saturday Sept 1st against Mercer.

Based on how focused they were at the AAC Media Day, there's no doubt that Mercer will have the Tigers full attention.

