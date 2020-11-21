What started in an ugly sloppy mess, ended in glory for Memphis. It was back to back touchdowns for the Tigers that pushed Memphis to the finish line.

Following a two-week layover the, Tigers returned to action as they welcomed Stephen F. Austin to the Liberty Bowl for a Saturday morning showdown.

In the first half, the Tigers struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball but still managed to take a 20-14 to the locker room.

In the second half, it was all Memphis. The Tigers started the third quarter with a bang scoring back to back to make it 35-14, then, in the closing seconds of the quarter, it was the Tigers defense that forced an interception. Following the interception, the Tigers added a touchdown to the lead to make it 42-14 with 14:00 to play in the game.

From there, it was smooth sailing for the Tigers as they cruised on to victory over a scrappy Stephen F. Austin team.

It was the rushing attack for the Tigers that led the way to victory, with Weaver, Clark, White, and Martin, and Taylor combining for five out of the six offensive touchdowns on the day.

Brady White finished the day 18-31 with one touchdown pass on the day.

Saturday was a nice win for the Tigers to give them the momentum they needed heading into the final three games of the regular season. Currently, the Tigers are slated to take a trip up to the Naval Academy to take on Navy next Saturday.

With the win over Stephen F. Austin, the Tigers remain unbeaten at the Liberty Bowl this season, a running record dating back to the 2018 season where the Tigers lost to UCF by a score of 31-30.

Also, with the win over Stephen F. Austin, the Tigers will have won 15 straight in November, which is pretty impressive given the teams they have faced during that period.