Amid all the festivities here in Dallas, the 9th ranked Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team will take on the UNO Privateers back in Memphis this afternoon. They’ll continue life without their prize freshman James Wiseman. There were rumors that James may have had a change of heart, but he put all speculation to rest yesterday as he officially signed with Excel Sports ending is amateur eligibility.

The Tigers can now turn the page and that’s not necessarily backbreaking as a lot of talent remains on this roster. They’ll get a boost today as freshman G/F Lester Quinones will return from a broken hand. They’ve missed his hard nosed effort and threat on the perimeter. He is going to be a big factor in how well this team does as they inch closer to conference play.

New Orleans was picked to win the Southland Conference in the pre-season poll but have struggled to a (4-7) start. They are losers of two in a row and have yet to defeat a Div. 1 opponent.

They are led by SR G Bryson Robinson 16.1ppg. They also put two other players in double figures on average in JR G Troy Green (13.5ppg) as well as JR G/F Damion Rosser.

Memphis is led by possible NBA 1st round pick Precious Achiuwa (13.9ppg 9.8rpg) whole respective FR. DJ Jeffries is chipping in with (12pts 4.6rpg).

This is another game that isn’t as much about the opponent as it is the Tigers themselves. It gives them an opportunity to work Quinones back into the file and work on some things before Monday’s AAC opener against the Tulane Green Wave.





What : #9 Memphis vs. New Orleans

When : Today 1230pm (ESPN2)

Where : FedExForum



