The Tigers will host the Blues City Classic this weekend at the Tiger Softball Complex. They’ll welcome Loyola-Chicago, MVSU, Sam Houston St. and UT-Martin, with action starting at 11am this morning.



Memphis will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Mississippi St. on Wednesday evening in front of the biggest home crowd in program history of 537. They carried a 7-6 lead into the 7th inning, before giving up a grand slam to Bulldog catcher Mia Fitzgerald with 2 outs in the top of the frame.



That would be the deciding factor in a 10-7 loss. Despite the loss LF Baylee Smith continues her early season tear becoming the first player since April 22, 2016 to hit two HRs in a game against the Bulldogs. In the process she tacked on four more RBIs to give her a season total of 16. CF Delaney Smith did a great job at the bottom of the order, including a 2 RBI triple to right field, to get the scoring started for Memphis. She also singled down the right field line to put the Tigers ahead 7-6 in the 6th inning.



Coach Poole said after the loss, “They’re a tough team. We expected it to be a big battle tonight. It was nice to see us after getting behind, be able to come back and fight. Kinda went back and forth there. Just unfortunate how it ended.”



The Lady Tigers will see their first action in the Blues City Classic this afternoon at 3:30 pm against the (5-11) Sam Houston St. Bearkats. Memphis will double dip on Saturday as they’ll take on the (8-4) UT-Martin Skyhawks at 11:15 am followed by the (2-9) Mississippi Valley St. Devilettes at 130pm.



The Tigers will conclude their 4 game slate on Sunday with a 130pm game against (12-2) Loyola



Chicago.Including the aforementioned 4gms Memphis will play 18 of their next 19gms at the Tiger Softball Complex. At (5-9) this tournament is a great opportunity for them to get the ship righted and gain momentum as they head further into the 2019 campaign.