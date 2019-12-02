The Memphis Tigers are seemingly becoming more and more comfortable playing without two key pieces to this years team in freshman James Wiseman and Lester Quinones. Wiseman of course , is continuing to serve a twelve game suspension mandated and recently upheld by the NCAA, while Quinones is out with a broken bone in his hand, suffered in Memphis’ win over Ole Miss.

The Tigers traveled to the Big Apple for one of their toughest tests of the non conference schedule facing off against the NC State Wolfpack. Memphis hung on for a 83-78 victory behind 21pts from Boogie Ellis and 15pts 11rebs from Precious Achiuwa. Tyler Harris added 14pts off the bench including a big three point play late that helped ice the game.

“We’ve seen them grow up right before our eyes. I thought it was going to be around January. We’re not where we need to be but we’re growing. To see this in November is big,” coach Hardaway said after the win.

Memphis now (6-1) and ranked 15th in the latest AP poll return home to take on the (5-2) Bradley Braves out of the MVC. Bradley returns the bulk of their scoring from last years NCAA tournament team and coach Brian Wardle has then playing well again this season.

Similar to Ole Miss and NC State , the Braves are led by their experienced backcourt. It will be a homecoming of sorts for SR PG Darrell Brown who attended Germantown High School. He is averaging 14ppg 5.2asts and is shooting 37.8% from 3pt range. His backcourt running mate 6’6” 210lb SR Nate Kennell brings some size and length averaging 12.7ppg 2asts and shooting 47.5% from downtown. JR F Elijah Childs is their third double digit scorer averaging 12.9ppg 9.0rpg.

It will be another test for the young backcourt of Damion Baugh and Boogie Ellis. With the injury to Quinones the Tigers needed someone to step up a fill that void and Ellis was that guy on Thursday. If they are to continue to have success during this stretch without Lester and James his contributions will be pertinent.

Unlike your typical “buy game” this Braves team should bring a decent level of competition for the Tigers. They come in ranked 131st at KenPom. If the Tigers are able to emerge victorious, this would be a solid resume win come NCAA selection time.





What : #15 Memphis vs. Bradley

When : Tomorrow night 8pm

Where : FedExForum

TV : CBSSN