After so much anticipation throughout the offseason, when it comes to this number one recruiting class and it’s potential this year, we are finally here on the eve of the regular season opener.

Coach Hardaway wasn’t exactly pleased with his team’s play in two exhibitions againt local Div II squads in CBU and Lemoyne-Owen. Rebounding was a glaring issue, as they were out rebounded 40-36 against the Buccaneers. Although they won the overall battle of the boards against the Magicians, they were beat on the offensive glass 23-18.

Penny described his team’s performance in the two games as “eye opening.” “We’ve worked on rebounding for five months. It’s just breaking bad habits. You know a lot of these kids didn’t work on boxing out in high school. So everyone has to get uncomfortable when it comes to that. It’s crucial on this level. Teams are always going to crash the offensive glass.”

A lot of that will be rectified by having a seven footer by the name of James Wiseman in the lineup for the first time tomorrow night. He didn’t play in either of the exhibitions due to an ankle injury.

“He covers a lot of ground. On the defensive end he’s long quick and athletic. On offense you just throw it towards the rim and he can go get it” Hardaway said of Wiseman.

No one has seen him play in a real game setting since his senior year of high school. “He’s bigger, stronger, faster and smarter” Hardaway said of the freshman. He’s widely expected to be a top 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The talent of this number one recruiting class certainly doesn’t end there. 6’9” freshman forward Precious Achiuwa is also expected to go in the top half of the 2020 NBA draft. He brings tremendous athleticism to what should be one of the best frontcourts in the country.

Freshman Damion Baugh wasn’t the most heralded of the freshman coming in, but really made his mark from day one. He’ll be the starting point guard tomorrow night against the Bulldogs. “Damion is going to push the tempo. On defense he’s going to guard you end to end” Hardaway said.

Freshman DJ Jeffries also performed well in the two exhibition games. His numbers won’t always jump off the page but he has more than likely played his way into a starting spot. “He’s multi talented and we’ll use him all over the place” Hardaway said.

Sophomore Tyler Harris is the Tigers returning leading scorer averaging 10.8ppg last season. He’ll be expected to stretch the defense with his 3pt shooting. With more talent around him, he should find that feat easier this season. Sophomore Alex Lomax and senior Isaiah Maurice are the other two holdovers expected to add depth and leadership to this talented young roster.

Across the floor from the Tigers tomorrow night will be the South Carolina St. Bulldogs who finished (8-26) and 9th in the MEAC last season. They were predicted to finish 5th of eleven teams in this year’s MEAC preseason poll.

They are led by 6’8” senior forward Damani Applewhite (16.8ppg last season) an All-MEAC first team selection. Also, the teams third leading scorer redshirt junior guard Lavar Harewood (8.8ppg) is back.

Memphis coach Hardaway on tomorrow night's game "You want to keep evolving. You want to get better. You want to see things carry over from practice."





What : #14 Memphis vs. South Carolina St. (Regular Season Opener)

When : Tomorrow night 7pm

Where : FedExForum