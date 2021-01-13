{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 22:18:58 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Tigers Today: Jan 13
Larry Marley
•
TigerSportsReport
Senior Content Creator
4 year letter winner...Tennessee Tech University. DB coach at Cumberland University. Contributor to Tigers Tonight podcast since 2013. Sports nut, Memphis Native, half-marathoner.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news