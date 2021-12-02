Tigers Tonight: Football Season Finale
John, Larry and Bryan put the wraps on the tumultuous 2021 regular season with a raw review on everything that went right- and what went wrong. In the second half of the episode, they talk about the transfer portal and the greatest "silly season" of all-time. As I mentioned on the show, we're taking a couple of weeks off. We'll be back before and immediately after the bowl game.
