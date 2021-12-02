 Memphis Tigers Podcast Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 10:56:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Tigers Tonight: Football Season Finale

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
John, Larry and Bryan put the wraps on the tumultuous 2021 regular season with a raw review on everything that went right- and what went wrong. In the second half of the episode, they talk about the transfer portal and the greatest "silly season" of all-time. As I mentioned on the show, we're taking a couple of weeks off. We'll be back before and immediately after the bowl game.

Memphis Tigers Football Podcast
Click the image to listen to the Tigers Tonight podcast

{{ article.author_name }}