John, Larry and Bryan discussed the Tigers loss at Tulane and looked ahead at the game against Houston (which will now be played at 2:30pm instead of 11am on ESPNU).



We closed the show discussing the article on TSR that Bryan wrote comparing the first year of Norvell to the first year of Silverfield.



While everyone agreed that it would be moronic to fire Silverfield, John and Larry offered some dissenting opinions on why some people have some concerns right now.