Tigers Tonight: Mississippi State edition

John, Larry & Bryan break down a wild night in Jonesboro (no, not words I ever thought I'd say either, but here we are) which the Tigers picked up a 55-50 win.



We discuss how things probably aren't as good offensively, or as bad defensively as they seem.



In our second segment, Daniel Black from BulldogBlitz swings by to bring us up to speed on Mississippi State. In the process, he makes us all feel old. Erik with Memphisweather.net swings by and gives us the First Forecast for Saturday.