Tigers Tonight: Previewing Navy
John, Larry and Bryan break down the disappointing loss at Tulsa. The guys are beyond frustrated at what is happening.
On a positive note, long time friend of the program Mike James from TheMidReport.com stops by to talk what is and isn't working for Navy, how they see conference realignment and much more.
MemphisWeather.net also checks in with the First Forecast.
