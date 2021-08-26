Tigers Tonight: Season Predictions

At the beginning of this weeks' show, we talk about the loss of Danton Barto far too soon at the age of 50. His loss is immense and our prayers continue for Shelley, Will and the rest of Danton's family, friends and former teammates.

After that, John, Larry and Bryan go in-depth with the preseason predictions for the 2021 season. We talk about each game and in typical fashion...we disagree...but oddly enough, less than normal.

A word about the end (last 15 minutes or so) of the episode. We always try to stay away from political or issues that are way outside the range of our normal discussion. This one is different. It gets pretty heavy. There's a lot of loss and tragedy going on right now and John & Larry get pretty deep into the current debate raging about vaccines. It was emotional and hard to talk about, but it was important to share. If you don't want to hear it, then you can stop listening around the 1:20 mark.Next week is game week!