John, Larry and Bryan start off this week’s show by talking about the passing of Tom III and how truly unique of a tradition it was to have a live tiger.



We also discussed the communication issues surrounding Tom IV and how the whole situation went down. Memphis was supposed to play at UTSA this Friday, but due to the ongoing covid outbreak, Memphis was forced to cancel the game.



We then covered the fact that Memphis will go 28 days between games, 2 weeks of virtually no practice, and then 7 straight weeks to close the season- with the addition of the Stephen F Austin game on November 21st.



After the break we broke down some of the top stories in college football- most notably the hiring of “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders by Jackson State. We wrapped up the show by going over the upcoming games of local interest in the SEC and AAC. Finally, we are all looking forward to the Army/Cincy game.