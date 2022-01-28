Tigers Topple ECU

For the first time in weeks there was no drama or anxiety. There was no nail biting or frustrating results. There was only garbage time and a lifetime memory created when freshman walk-on Tadarius Jacobs finished a layup near the final buzzer. The final score of 71-56 was not indicative of the final 5 minutes as the Memphis Tigers built as much as a 23 point lead over the ECU Pirates avenging a bitter last second defeat less than 2 weeks earlier in Greenville.

The Tigers jumped out early in the game with as much as an 11 point lead despite playing short handed again with Jalen Duren, DeAndre Williams, Landers Nolley, and Jayden Hardaway all missing the game. However, just as with the earlier game the Pirates used some hot outside shooting, aided by some sloppy play by the Tigers, to get to within 4 at the half.

The first five minutes of the second half was eerily similar to the game in Greenville with the two teams heading to the under 16 minute timeout tied at 32. From there it was all Tigers as Memphis closed the game on a 39-24 run which included two 10-0 runs. Lead by freshman Josh Minot, who logged 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Junior Lester Quinones who finished with 17 points including 4-8 from beyond the arc, the Tigers were never threatened the last five minutes.

The win leaves the Tigers at 11-8 and 5-4 in the conference. The next game is a road tilt in Cincinnati against the Bearcats who will be looking to avenge their loss to the Tigers on January 9. The good news is that Memphis will have a week off to heal and prepare for a rugged Cincinnati team. As the Tigers head to February looking to make a push for conference tournament seeding, a strong finish will be critical.