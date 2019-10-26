Tulsa, Oklahoma:

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road on Saturday as they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricanes. This Saturday is a must-win for the Tigers if they want to stay in contention for the AAC West crown.

Tulsa is a scrappy team who took SMU down to the wire before losing 43-37 in three overtimes in Dallas. Tulsa put in over 500 yards in total offense in that heartbreaking loss to SMU.

A win for Memphis would mean, a spot back in the top 25, and a visit from the ESPN College Gameday crew next Saturday when SMU comes to the bowl.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about taking it one week at a time and focusing on Tulsa.

"It's all about this one," That's the approach. You have to focus on what you can control, and the only thing we can control is today. If we don't play at a high level, we will get beat. It's all about what we're doing right now."

Memphis comes into the road game riding high after last weeks 47-17 win over Tulane.

Kenny Gainwell and Brady White led the Tigers offense to new heights last Saturday night in the game with Tulane and will look to do the same this week.

Gainwell had 200 yards in receiving and 100 yards on the ground, which was a first for College Football since 1997.

Brady White threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns and led the Tigers to point on their first eight drives.

Mike Norvell had this to say about his explosive offensive production last week.

" I thought they played their best game from a protection standpoint." "We challenged them last week, and I thought they responded in a very strong fashion. We kept their front off balance. All in all, it takes everyone to make that happen."

Tulsa will present a unique challenge for the Tigers on Saturday night as the Golden Hurricanes play a 3-3-5 defensive front.

Mike Norvell had this say about the challenge of facing Tulsa on the road.

" It's another week in conference play," Norvell said. "Tulsa has played one of the toughest schedules in the country, and they have been competitive in each one. Going on the road presents challenges. We'll have to control what we can control."

Memphis and Tulsa will kickoff at 6:00 on the CBS Sports Network. The Tigers are a ten-point favorite on the road.



