Saturday's game against #3 Tennessee at FedExForum is a sellout. The announcement was made Monday and this becomes the fifth sellout at the FedEx Forum in school history.The last time the Tigers had a sellout was in 2009 against Tulane.

This is the first time since the 2012-2013 season that Memphis (5-4) and Tennessee (7-1) have met in a game, that game was played in Knoxville.

One of the most memorable Memphis/UT games was when the #1 Memphis hosted #2 Tennessee on back in 2008, UT won 66-62 in front of a crowd of 18,389.

If you haven't bought your ticket yet, you can still score some on sites like Seat Geek. The lowest price as of this article was $63.

Tip-off for Saturday's game is 11am CST and will be aired on ESPN2.