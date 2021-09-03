Time for the AAC to think big and go to 16
The Hateful 8...err...the Big 12 are rumored to add UCF, Cincinnati, BYU, and Houston per a report by Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. That report said the invite could come next week.
Brett McMurphy reported that Boise State, Memphis, SMU, and USF were the next 4 schools that the Big 12 considered. If this were the Big 12 Bracketology then Memphis would be in the "First 4 out" category.
The last time the Big 12 flirted with expansion Memphis was not picked as a finalist either. What does this mean for Memphis? Is it all doom and gloom from here on out?
I can make an argument that Memphis will be just fine without the Big 12. I mean, Memphis instantly becomes the best team in the American. That's a plus, right?
Recruiting is the lifeblood of the program and I think you will not miss a beat in recruiting. Memphis doesn't rely on Florida recruiting so losing a game in Orlando every other year doesn't hurt. Same with recruiting in Ohio. Memphis does recruit heavily in Texas but you still have SMU in the league so losing a game at Houston doesn't hurt.
Losing a ranked team in Cincy hurts. Losing UCF hurts. Houston? Not so much. The AAC is losing 2 teams that are normally conference championship contenders and nationally ranked.
To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)