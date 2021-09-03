Time for the AAC to think big and go to 16

The Hateful 8...err...the Big 12 are rumored to add UCF, Cincinnati, BYU, and Houston per a report by Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated . That report said the invite could come next week.

Brett McMurphy reported that Boise State, Memphis, SMU, and USF were the next 4 schools that the Big 12 considered. If this were the Big 12 Bracketology then Memphis would be in the "First 4 out" category.

The last time the Big 12 flirted with expansion Memphis was not picked as a finalist either. What does this mean for Memphis? Is it all doom and gloom from here on out?

I can make an argument that Memphis will be just fine without the Big 12. I mean, Memphis instantly becomes the best team in the American. That's a plus, right?



Recruiting is the lifeblood of the program and I think you will not miss a beat in recruiting. Memphis doesn't rely on Florida recruiting so losing a game in Orlando every other year doesn't hurt. Same with recruiting in Ohio. Memphis does recruit heavily in Texas but you still have SMU in the league so losing a game at Houston doesn't hurt.

Losing a ranked team in Cincy hurts. Losing UCF hurts. Houston? Not so much. The AAC is losing 2 teams that are normally conference championship contenders and nationally ranked.





To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)





