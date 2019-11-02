Top 10 College GameDay signs from Memphis
Beale Street in Memphis was packed with Tiger fans for ESPN's College GameDay. Check out the Top 10 signs from GameDay.
#10- Memphis Still Gates Calipari
#MEMPHIS still carries a grudge 😂🙌🏻 #TruthHurts #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/XwYPQeDYDv— Tracy Hill (@MrsWillardHill) November 2, 2019
#9- Show Me The Cotton Bowl
Show me the Cotton Bowl #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/WpTeru0Ies— Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) November 2, 2019
#8- Hey SMU, Please Take Your Coach Back
“Hey SMU, please take your coach back!” #GameDaySigns by an Arkansas fan pic.twitter.com/SHOWpFRVBK— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2019
#7- Jump On The Memphis Bandwagon
Nice sign, @ProudUofMDad!#GoTigersGo #gamedaymemphis #GameDaySigns @CollegeGameDay @BealeStreetMphs pic.twitter.com/UCYgSm9FeZ— Kaylee Oaks,REALTOR® (@KayleeJOaks) November 2, 2019
#6- SMU Paying Players
#GamedaySigns #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/QfFXt2AsMO— SWCfootballNow (@SWCfootballNow) November 2, 2019
#5- Imagine
Football is Magic! #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/XUs05N0fE4— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2019
#4- Calvin Austin
That he is @CalvinAustinIII #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/Aa0w5ZuxHb— Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) November 2, 2019
#3- Urban Myer
I believe it.🔥 #GameDaySigns @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Q4FojtgpwH— I Am B Dubya (@I_Am_B_Dubya) November 2, 2019
#2- Little Brother
“Little Brother” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/TkTwdg1sDB— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2019
#1- If Corso Was From Memphis
Shut. It. Down.— Matt Stark (@TheMattStark) November 2, 2019
We have the sign winner for @CollegeGameDay #collegeGameday #NotsoFastMane pic.twitter.com/RZeyhARMlj