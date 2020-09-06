The Memphis Tigers got the year started off right with a 37-24 victory over Arkansas State. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- Safety Tyrez Lindsey, 67.8

Tyrez Lindsey (Denny Medley/USATSI)

Lindsey was targeted twice by Arkansas State and only allowed 1 catch and finished with 7 total tackles.



#4- LB Cole Mashburn, 70.7

Cole Mashburn

Mashburn finished with 2 total tackles. He was great in pass coverage only allowing 4 total yards.



#3- DL Wardalis Ducksworth, 74.9

Wardalis Ducksworth

Ducksworth finished with 2 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 QB hurry.



#2- DL O'Bryan Goodson, 78.6

O'Bryan Goodson

Goodson had 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 QB hurries.



#1- LB Xavier Cullens, 80.7

Xavier Cullens (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)