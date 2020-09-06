Top 5 Defensive Players from the Arkansas State game
The Memphis Tigers got the year started off right with a 37-24 victory over Arkansas State. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5- Safety Tyrez Lindsey, 67.8
Lindsey was targeted twice by Arkansas State and only allowed 1 catch and finished with 7 total tackles.
#4- LB Cole Mashburn, 70.7
Mashburn finished with 2 total tackles. He was great in pass coverage only allowing 4 total yards.
#3- DL Wardalis Ducksworth, 74.9
Ducksworth finished with 2 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 QB hurry.
#2- DL O'Bryan Goodson, 78.6
Goodson had 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 QB hurries.
#1- LB Xavier Cullens, 80.7
Cullens finished with 7 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception. He was a force all over the field.