Top 5 Defensive players from the Cincinnati game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Memphis Tigers dropped to 3-2 with the 49-10 loss to Cincinnati. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news