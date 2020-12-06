 Memphis Tigers Football PFF Grades
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-06 09:30:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 5 Defensive Players from the Tulane game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers dropped to 6-3 on the year with 35-21 loss to Tulane.

With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.

#5- LB Thomas Pickens, 69.4

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis Tigers (Photo by Tyler Kaufman)

Pickens finished the game with 5 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 TFL.

Memphis Tigers football

#4- S Sanchez Blake Jr., 71.1

American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Sanchez Blake (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Blake finished with 2 tackles. Tulane threw at him once and Pickens didn't allow the catch.

Memphis Tigers football

#3- LB Keith Brown Jr., 75.1

Memphis Tigers football
Keith Brown (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Brown finished with 4 total tackles

Memphis Tigers football

#2- CB Jacobi Francis, 76.7

American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Jacobi Francis (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Francis finished with 6 tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 pass break ups. This was his highest graded game of the season.

Memphis Tigers football

#1- DE Morris Joseph, 79.6

American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Morris Joseph (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Joseph finished with 7 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 TFL's.

{{ article.author_name }}