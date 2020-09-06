The Memphis Tigers got the year started off right with a 37-24 victory over Arkansas State. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- LG Isaac Ellis, 71.8

Isaac Ellis

Ellis played all 85 snaps and only allowed 1 quarterback hurry. He was on point at his position all night.



#4- RB Rodrigues Clark, 72.3

Memphis RB Rodrigues Clark (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Clark rushed for 105 yards on 20 carries with 1 touchdown. He was solid in his running and pass blocking.



#3- RT Dylan Parham, 77.4

Dylan Parham (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

Parham was the highest graded offensive line last night. He played all 85 snaps and only allowed 1 quarterback pressure.



#2- QB Brady White, 85.5

Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Brady White picked up where he left off last year. He went 26-36 for 275 yards and 4 touchdowns.



#1- TE Sean Dykes, 92.2

Sean Dykes and Brady White celebrate (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)